Migrant worker held in Hyderabad with nearly 500 gm ganja

Hyderabad: Police arrested a 26-year-old migrant worker in Hyderabad with 530 gram of ganja at Subhash Nagar on Thursday, October 1.

Subhash, a fast-food chef, hails from Bihar. He was found with the contraband neatly concealed in flowering buds and seeds.

He allegedly told police he came to Hyderabad eight months ago for work and started selling ganja for easy money.

He had purchased one kilogram of ganja for Rs 10,000 from a person identified as Shaman Bhagath, who is also a native of Bihar.

Subhash sold around 470 gram to several persons.

Police seized the remaining 530 gram and a mobile from his possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.