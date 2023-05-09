Miheeka Daggubati’s pic with newborn goes viral

Mumbai: In India, there are several celebrities who enjoy a massive fan following but it is said that Telugu stars’ fans can go to any level for the sake of their favourite celebrities. One of the popular Tollywood actors Rana Daggubati has also accumulated a huge fan following. There are various fans of Rana Daggubati who are waiting to see their favourite actor embrace fatherhood soon.

Speculations are rife that Tollywood’s power couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will soon become parents. Amid these rumours, a photo of Miheeka holding a newborn in her arms is going viral on social media with many wondering it is the couple’s first child. However, before jumping to conclusions, let us tell you that the baby in the picture is Miheeka’s niece and the picture was shared by herself on Instagram in November last year with caption, “A first of many clicks with my beautiful niece, my angel.”

However, clarifying the reports about her pregnancy, Miheeka said that it is not true and shared her thoughts on acting that she would prefer to stay away from the movie industry.

“There is no truth in the news that I am pregnant; I am very happily married. If you have gained weight lately, you are looking a bit chubby. If I am really pregnant, I will share it with everyone,” she stated.

So, it is clear that the rumours of Miheeka Bajaj’s pregnancy are fake and fans of Rana Daggubati have to wait more to hear the good news.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August 2020, in the presence of a few family members.