Mika Singh to Sana: More confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has created a lot of excitement since its announcement. The show is set to begin next Friday on June 21, on Jio Cinemas Premium. Fans are eagerly waiting, especially with Anil Kapoor joining as the new host of the controversial reality show.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List 2024
And now, Bigg Boss Tak, a reliable social media page for updates on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, has revealed a few confirmed contestants:
1. Singer Mika Singh
2. Sai Ketan Rao
3. Sonam Khan
4. Sana Makbul
5. Sana Sultan
6. Poulami Das
There are also several rumored contestants, including:
- Rapper RCR (Rohi Kumar Chaudhary)
- Temptation Island’s Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta
- Entrepreneur Anushka Purohit from Bangkok
- Bilal Amrohi
- Pankit Thakker
- Delbar Arya
- Punjabi singers Navjeet Singh and Nirwair Pannu
- YouTubers Jatin Talwar, Nidhi Talwar, Khushi Punjaban, and Vivek Choudhary
- Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu)
- Tanushree Dutta
- Ushmey Chakraborty (Mithun’s son)
- Ahana Deol (Hema Malini’s daughter)
- Trishala Dutt (Sanjay Dutt’s daughter)
- Social media influencer Vishal Pandey
- Harshad Chopra
- Shehzada Dhami
- Actress Nupur Sanon
BB OTT 3 promises a good Bollywood tadka with many industry names circulating on the internet. Fans will have to wait just a week more to see the official list of contestants.
Which celebrity from the above list are you wishing to see in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.