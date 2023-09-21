Milad blood donation camp to be held on Sept 24, four days before Ganesh immersion

The Milad Blood Donation Camp will be organised at two locations: Haj House, Nampally, and Eidgah Balam Rahi in Secunderabad.


Representative Image

Hyderabad: The two NGOs, FOCUSS and Irshadul Muslimeen, are jointly organizing the 14th Annual Blood Donation Camp, an event dedicated to celebrating the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad.

The blood donation camp will be held on September 24th.

The Milad Blood Donation Camp will be organised at two locations: Haj House, Nampally, and Eidgah Balam Rahi in Secunderabad. The camp will start operating from 7:00 and end at 5:00 pm.

“Donate Blood, Save Lives” Each donation has the potential to impact not just one life but up to 16 lives. This fact underscores the significance of participating in this noble cause,” said a press release.

Mohammad Omer, a Thalassemia patient who has transitioned to a normal life, emphasized that every healthy person can donate blood up to four times a year.

Dr. Ahsan Bin Muhammad Al Hamoomi, Director of FOCUSS and Imam of Shahi Masjid at Public Garden, said that this year Miladun Nabi coincides with the Ganesh procession in the city. In view of minimizing inconvenience to the public, the organizers are holding the camp on September 24th, four days before its annual schedule.

