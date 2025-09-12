Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad: Charminar to remain closed on Sunday

Hyderabad: Tourist spots in Old City will remain closed on Sunday, September 14 in view of Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed that monuments in the Old City, including the Charminar, will remain closed.

The Charminar was also closed for visitors ahead of the Ganesh procession in Hyderabad on September 6. The director general of the Archaeological Survey of India announced the decision. “Online sale of tickets will not be functional,” the ASI had said in a statement.

The closure order was issued in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, following a request from the Charminar ACP.

Ahead of the Milad-un-Nabi procession, the Hyderabad police banned the used of DJs and bike stunts.

Meeting for Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad

On Wednesday, September 10, a preparatory meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Purani Haveli, with representatives of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee.

DCP South Zone, Sneha Mehra, IPS, chaired the meeting, which was attended by the committee’s president, secretary, joint secretary, members, and other key organisers along with South Zone police officers.

Police officials clearly informed committee members that DJs will not be permitted during the procession. They explained that violations would attract legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Hyderabad City Police Act, and Noise Pollution Act.

The committee assured strict compliance and said no DJ systems would be allowed.

Organisers were also directed to prevent nuisance activities such as bike stunts and the removal of silencers, which cause sound pollution.

They were reminded to adhere to the prescribed route and ensure that the procession moves on one side of the road to maintain traffic flow.

Volunteer deployment

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee informed police that volunteers would be deployed to regulate participants during the Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad. To ease identification, caps and T‑shirts were distributed to volunteers in the presence of the DCP.

The committee assured full cooperation with the Hyderabad police and agreed to follow all the instructions to ensure a peaceful, safe, and well-organised Milad‑un‑Nabi procession.