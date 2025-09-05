Charminar to remain closed on Sept 6 for Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad, the Charminar will remain closed on Saturday, September 6.

The director general of the Archaeological Survey of India announced the decision. “Online sale of tickets will not be functional,” the ASI said in a statement.

The closure order was issued in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, following a request from the Charminar ACP.

Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad

The Ganesh Idols immersion in Hyderabad will take place on Saturday, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ahead of the immersion, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan announced that over 90 percent of potholes have been filled across the Greater Hyderabad city limits, ensuring the city is ready for a safe and eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion at 20 designated lakes.

“While 10,854 potholes were filled up till yesterday, 108 potholes were repaired on Monday. So far, 544 catch pit repairs, 311 cover replacements, and 12 central median repairs have been completed,” he said, ahead of the major procession.

Pothole repairs ahead of Ganesh idol immersion

In the LB Nagar zone, 2,934 potholes were identified, of which 2,455 have been repaired. In the Charminar zone, 1,890 out of 2,289 potholes were filled, while in Khairatabad, 1,424 of 1,802 were repaired.

The Serilingampalli zone saw 1,302 of 1,938 potholes filled, Kukatpally 1,737 of 1,972, and Secunderabad 2,154 of 2,681.

GHMC deploys 393 cranes for immersion

He also inspected barricading, lighting, crane installation, and control room arrangements. “We have allocated the required funds and infrastructure for a smooth idol immersion. As many as 134 fixed cranes have been deployed along with 259 mobile cranes across the major lakes,” he said.

About 160 security teams have been set up along the main procession route.

Swimmers, boats and DRF teams are on standby, supported by 13 control rooms in coordination with the police and the state tourism department.

To prevent any mishaps and accidents, seven medical camps, including ambulances, have been prepared to operate in three shifts.

Urging the citizens to be conscious of cleanliness and timeliness, the GHMC commissioner appealed to locals and devotees to dispose of garbage only at designated points along the routes where the Ganesh idol procession will take place, as several sanitation workers are on shift duty.