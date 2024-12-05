Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia launches world’s first date-based soft drink

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently launched “Mlaf Cola,” touted as the world’s first soft drink made from dates, at the Riyadh Date Festival.

Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) led the development of Milaf Cola.

The launch was officiated over by Bander Al-Qahtani, CEO of Thurath Al-Madina Company, and Saudi Minister of Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

Photo: 3m__s/X

This innovative drink aims to combine health benefits with refreshment, paving the way for healthier and more sustainable options.

In addition, Thurath Al-Madina plans to launch a wide range of date-based products under the Milaf brand, which will contribute to enhancing the position of Saudi dates in global markets.

Date based energy drinks

Date syrups for cooking

Infused beverages for specific health needs

Milaf Cola is part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to diversify its economy and promote local products.