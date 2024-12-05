Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia launches world’s first date-based soft drink

Published: 5th December 2024 12:51 pm IST
Photo: X

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently launched “Mlaf Cola,” touted as the world’s first soft drink made from dates, at the Riyadh Date Festival.

Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) led the development of Milaf Cola.

The launch was officiated over by Bander Al-Qahtani, CEO of Thurath Al-Madina Company, and Saudi Minister of Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

Photo: 3m__s/X

This innovative drink aims to combine health benefits with refreshment, paving the way for healthier and more sustainable options.

In addition, Thurath Al-Madina plans to launch a wide range of date-based products under the Milaf brand, which will contribute to enhancing the position of Saudi dates in global markets.

Date-based products could include:

  • Date based energy drinks
  • Date syrups for cooking
  • Infused beverages for specific health needs

Milaf Cola is part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to diversify its economy and promote local products.

