Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia launches world’s first date-based soft drink

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently launched “Mlaf Cola,” touted as the world’s first soft drink made from dates, at the Riyadh Date Festival.
Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) led the development of Milaf Cola.
The launch was officiated over by Bander Al-Qahtani, CEO of Thurath Al-Madina Company, and Saudi Minister of Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.
This innovative drink aims to combine health benefits with refreshment, paving the way for healthier and more sustainable options.
In addition, Thurath Al-Madina plans to launch a wide range of date-based products under the Milaf brand, which will contribute to enhancing the position of Saudi dates in global markets.
Date-based products could include:
- Date based energy drinks
- Date syrups for cooking
- Infused beverages for specific health needs
Milaf Cola is part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to diversify its economy and promote local products.