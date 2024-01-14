Milind Deora quits Congress, may join ruling Shiv Sena

According to current indications, he is likely to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th January 2024 9:33 am IST
Senior Congress leader Milind Deora

Mumbai: In a political jolt, senior Congress leader from Mumbai and former Union Minister Milind M. Deora has quit the party here on Sunday.

Deora himself tweeted the news, ending over four years of sporadic speculation on his political plans, remaining in denial mode till as late as Saturday night.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia. ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party, ” said Milind, the son of the late Congress stalwart and a 7-time MP Murli S. Deora.

He also expressed gratitude to all leaders, colleagues and workers for their unwavering support over the years in the grand old party.

