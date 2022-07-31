Militancy and its ecosystem wiped out from many areas of J&K: L-G

Published: 31st July 2022
Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Manoj Sinha.

Srinagar: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that many areas have been cleared of militancy while efforts are on to completely wipe it out from the UT.

Addressing the passing out parade of 538 recruits in police training school (Manigam) in Ganderbal district, Sinha said, “Many areas have been cleared of militancy and its ecosystem stands fully damaged while efforts are on to root out militancy completely.”

Sinha said narco-terrorism needs to be rooted out as the menace is emerging as a cancer in the society.

“Narco-terrorism is emerging as a biggest challenge and if it is not dealt in time, it can take the shape of a cancer. For eradicating militancy, you need to destroy all its offshoots and tools supporting it.

“In other states, challenges for police are less compared to jammu and kashmir.

“Here, police have to maintain law and order, deal with social crimes, criminals also with militancy and subversive elements.

“Police force is fast learning the art of countering technical and social media propaganda through the same means.

“We have to counter the social media propaganda by using online means and the police force is working hard on that front,” Sinha said.

