Min Ponnam urges TGSRTC staff not to strike, says issues under review

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday, April 13, appealed to employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) not to proceed with protests, stating that their concerns are currently being examined by a government-appointed committee.

He assured workers that key issues, including the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), are under active consideration. The government has also recently approved a 2.1 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for TGSRTC employees.

Strike announced after failed talks

Tensions escalated after a meeting between TGSRTC representatives and the Labour Commissioner in Hyderabad on April 13 ended without any resolution. Following the failed discussions, the TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced a statewide indefinite strike from April 22.

Union leader Suddala Suresh stated that bus services would stop from midnight on April 21 if their demands are not met.

Union criticises absence of officials

The JAC expressed strong dissatisfaction over the absence of RTC management and political representatives at the Labour Commissioner’s office. According to union leaders, this was the third consecutive meeting where officials failed to attend, further deepening mistrust among employees.

Key demands of employees

The union has put forward 32 demands, including the merger of TGSRTC with the state government, implementation of the 2021 and 2025 pay revisions with proper fitment, recognition of workers’ unions through elections, and clearance of pending dues.

Concerns Over privatization and EV plans

Employees have also raised concerns over the government’s plans to introduce private electric vehicles (EVs) in the Greater Hyderabad region and shift TGSRTC buses to rural districts.

Additionally, the corporation has sought a monthly compensation of Rs 350 crore from the government to offset losses incurred due to free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Also Read TGSRTC workers to go on an indefinite strike from April 22

Memories of the 2019 strike

The current situation has brought back memories of the prolonged 2019 RTC strike, which lasted over 50 days and severely disrupted public transport services across Telangana.

The agitation reportedly led to several deaths of workers. At the time, then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had warned that employees who did not resume duties would be considered to have voluntarily left their jobs.