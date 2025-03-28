‘Mini-palace’: A tour inside Diljit Dosanjh’s home [Video]

Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh continues to rule hearts globally, not just with his music but also with his impressive achievements. From making a grand appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to starring in Amar Singh Chamkila and Jatt & Juliet 3, the singer-actor has been unstoppable. His Dil-Luminati India Tour was another testament to his massive fan following.

But apart from his work, Diljit is also known for his extravagant lifestyle. From earning just Rs 3,000 as his first salary to now having an estimated net worth of Rs 172 crore, he has certainly come a long way.

Owning luxurious properties in California, Toronto, and a Rs 10–12 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Khar, Diljit’s real estate portfolio is as impressive as his career.

Diljit Dosanjh’s home tour video

And now, the singer has given fans a glimpse of his stunning home, which looks nothing short of a mini palace. In a recently shared video, Diljit takes viewers on a fun yet grand tour of his mansion.

The house features a massive dining area, a personal recording studio, a gym, and even a massage room, making it no less than a presidential suite at a five-star hotel.

The video starts with Diljit lounging on a plush sofa, playfully fiddling with flower petals. In his signature humorous style, he asks fans not to cast a buri nazar (evil eye) on his home before stepping into the frame to reveal its grandeur. Every corner of his home exudes warmth and luxury, leaving fans in awe.

Watch the full video here.

What’s next for Diljit?

On the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for Sardaarji 3 alongside Hania Aamir. He also has multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, keeping his fans eagerly waiting for more!