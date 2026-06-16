Minister asks builders to withdraw protest, assures dues clearance

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday, June 16, assured clearance of pending dues for builders and contractors and asked them to call off their ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ protest scheduled for June 18.

He expressed concern over the suicide of six contractors over pending dues and said that the government is working sincerely to resolve their problems.

The Minister said the government is paying dues of thousands of crores pending from the previous government in phases. There are dues of Rs 4,000 crore in the R&B department itself, he said.

He said that since Congress came to power, bills of more than Rs 3,000 crore have been released to contractors, and about Rs 2,500 crore are still to be paid. He said that the total arrears accumulated across the state reached Rs 8,000 crore at one stage.

Also Read Komatireddy assures dues clearance, urges protest withdrawal

He accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of spending one lakh crore rupees on “unnecessary projects” while ignoring key projects like Brahmin Vellamla, SLBC Tunnel, and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy. “These projects were very necessary for the farmers and the people, but were neglected. That is why they (BRS) were limited to only three out of the 30 Assembly seats in those three districts,” the minister said.

He urged builders and contractors to cancel the ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ program, saying that in the wake of widespread rains, there is a need to continue work on roads, bridges and emergency repairs.

The minister promised to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka in the next three or four days and formulate an action plan to resolve the pending dues within three months.