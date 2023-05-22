Minister directs timely completion of super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Warangal

Hyderabad: Prashant Reddy, the Minister of Roads and Buildings, has issued directives to officials to ensure the timely completion of three super-specialty hospitals in the vicinity of Hyderabad and a multi-super-specialty hospital in Warangal. Reddy conducted a comprehensive review of the construction progress today in Hyderabad, together with officials from the R&B department and other relevant departments. The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in LB Nagar, Alwal, and Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad, along with the multi-super-specialty hospital in Warangal, were all subject to Reddy’s review.

Highlighting the Telangana government’s commitment to offering top-notch medical services to the underprivileged, Reddy emphasized that the establishment of these super-specialty hospitals is aimed at fulfilling this objective. During the review, Reddy inspected the construction progress of the super multi-specialty hospital in Warangal, personally overseeing the work. He analyzed the various departments being set up within the hospital through visual presentations and suggested necessary modifications to the construction plan. Reddy stressed the importance of creating an aesthetically pleasing main building, in accordance with the Chief Minister’s instructions, and urged officials to expedite the construction process. He announced that he would conduct another inspection of the construction progress on June 22. The completion of these hospitals will provide vital healthcare services to hundreds of people in Warangal and the surrounding districts.

Turning his attention to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, Reddy instructed officials to commence work on the 1,000-bed super-specialty hospital in LB Nagar from May 26. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the scheduled timeline and ensuring that all technical matters are resolved before the given date. Additionally, Reddy reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction of the 1,200-bed super-specialty hospital in Alwal, urging for the speedy completion of pending works. On May 29, he plans to personally visit the hospitals in Alwal and Sanath Nagar.

Expressing the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged and the provision of superior healthcare facilities, Prashant Reddy stated that the well-being of the people is their top priority. The review meeting was attended by Engineer-in-Chief R&B Ganapathy Reddy, Superintendent Engineers Satyanarayana, Mohammad Hafeez, and Nagendra Rao, as well as Executive Engineers Narsing Rao, D E Durga Prasad, A Rohit, and Architecture Engineer, among others.