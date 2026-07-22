Minister pushes for Rs 5K fine on footpath driving in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Concerned over the increasing misuse of pedestrian pathways by motorists, Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has called for a tenfold increase in the penalty for driving on footpaths, proposing that the existing fine of Rs 500 be raised to Rs 5,000.

During a review meeting with Bengaluru Traffic Police on Wednesday, July 22, the minister said the city administration has undertaken extensive drives to clear footpath encroachments following Supreme Court directions, ensuring safer walking spaces for the public.

However, he said many motorists have started driving on the newly cleared footpaths to avoid traffic congestion, defeating the purpose of the exercise and putting pedestrians at serious risk.

Stating that numerous complaints had reached him from residents, Gowda directed the traffic police to initiate strict enforcement against those using pedestrian pathways for vehicular movement.

Also Read Early arrival of POP Ganesh idols in Bengaluru despite ban

He said a higher financial penalty would act as an effective deterrent and announced that he would write to the Transport Department recommending that the fine be increased to Rs 5,000.

Alternate parking

The minister also reviewed traffic management measures across the city and stressed the need for strict implementation of alternate parking and one-side parking regulations on arterial roads.

He observed that motorists frequently violate parking norms by occupying both sides of roads, significantly reducing carriageway width and aggravating congestion. Enforcing existing rules alone could create an additional seven to eight feet of usable road space, he said.

Gowda further emphasised that public cooperation was essential for improving Bengaluru’s traffic conditions, stating that even massive investments in infrastructure would not solve congestion unless citizens followed traffic rules.

He also instructed officials to remove bus stops located too close to traffic signals and junctions, saying buses and other vehicles should not be allowed to halt near intersections, as they obstruct smooth traffic movement and contribute to bottlenecks across the city.