Early arrival of POP Ganesh idols in Bengaluru despite ban

Bengaluru: The early arrival of plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesh idols in Bengaluru markets has sparked fresh concerns over the enforcement of restrictions on environmentally harmful idols, even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the use of eco-friendly alternatives during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is scheduled to be celebrated on September 14, but traders have already started displaying POP idols across parts of the city. The development comes despite repeated campaigns highlighting the environmental hazards caused by POP idols during immersion.

In his June 28 “Mann Ki Baat” programme, Modi appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi using clay idols and avoid POP idols to protect lakes, rivers and the environment. The appeal was followed by a letter from Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar to Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, urging the government to prevent the manufacture and sale of POP idols.

However, traders have reportedly begun bringing POP idols into Bengaluru well before the festival season, raising questions over whether enforcement agencies can effectively curb their sale.

Late inspection gives way for POP idols

Every year, authorities initiate inspections closer to the festival, but by then thousands of POP idols have already entered the market. Environmental experts say early monitoring and coordinated action are essential to ensure compliance with the ban.

With less than two months left for Ganesh Chaturthi, all eyes are now on the Karnataka government to strengthen enforcement measures and encourage wider adoption of eco-friendly Ganesh idols in line with national and environmental appeals.