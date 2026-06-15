Ministers call for complete ban on child labour, child marriage

Ministers Vivek Venkataswamy and Dansari Anasuya spoke on government initiatives to curb such practices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Two Indian officials, a man and a woman, smiling in formal attire for a campaign on child rights.
Ministers Vivek Venkataswamy and Dansari Anasuya

Hyderabad: Ministers Vivek Venkataswamy and Dansari Anasuya have called for a complete ban on child labour and child marriage in Telangana.

On Monday, Labour Minister Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy said many children are forced to drop out of school due to poverty.

The Minister attended a World Day Against Child Labour event in Baghlingampally on Monday, where he called for widespread awareness campaigns, especially on social media, to eliminate child labour.

Subhan Bakery

He spoke about the state government’s initiatives, including the establishment of Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), skill development programmes, and language training for overseas employment. “Protecting childhood and providing quality education to every child is the collective responsibility of all of us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethaaka announced a joint venture of the government with Tarunai voluntary organisation to curb child marriages, human trafficking and teen pregnancies in the state.

Calling child marriage a social evil, she said it hinders or stops girls’ education and eventually financial independence. “The awareness programs will be conducted statewide in every village under the slogan – Child Marriage – Life Trap. They will educate girls about their constitutional rights, health, education, and safety. We will also start social media campaigns, educating villagers about the dangers and long-term impacts on their daughters,” she said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button