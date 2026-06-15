Ministers call for complete ban on child labour, child marriage

Hyderabad: Ministers Vivek Venkataswamy and Dansari Anasuya have called for a complete ban on child labour and child marriage in Telangana.

On Monday, Labour Minister Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy said many children are forced to drop out of school due to poverty.

The Minister attended a World Day Against Child Labour event in Baghlingampally on Monday, where he called for widespread awareness campaigns, especially on social media, to eliminate child labour.

He spoke about the state government’s initiatives, including the establishment of Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), skill development programmes, and language training for overseas employment. “Protecting childhood and providing quality education to every child is the collective responsibility of all of us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethaaka announced a joint venture of the government with Tarunai voluntary organisation to curb child marriages, human trafficking and teen pregnancies in the state.

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Calling child marriage a social evil, she said it hinders or stops girls’ education and eventually financial independence. “The awareness programs will be conducted statewide in every village under the slogan – Child Marriage – Life Trap. They will educate girls about their constitutional rights, health, education, and safety. We will also start social media campaigns, educating villagers about the dangers and long-term impacts on their daughters,” she said.