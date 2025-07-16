Ministry of Railways confirms full funding for Ghatkesar-Yadadri rail line

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has confirmed its decision to fully fund the long-awaited 33-kilometre railway line between Ghatkesar and Yadadri (Yadagirigutta). This announcement was conveyed in an official reply from minister of state for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, to Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

The letter addressed the matter previously raised by MP Kiran Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on April 3, 2025. In his query, the MP had sought the release of Rs 412 crore for the railway line.

Minister Singh’s reply detailed that the project, originally sanctioned in 2016 for an estimated cost of Rs 412 crore on a cost-sharing basis under MMTS, had faced significant delays. He stated that the primary reason cited for the holdup was the non-deposit of the state government’s share of funds, which, he said, had prevented the project from being taken up.

The ministry’s reply also states that the project will now proceed with complete funding from the Ministry of Railways. “As a first step, an allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the letter added.

It further clarified that the release of these funds would be contingent upon demand from the executing agency and the progress of the project, with land acquisition already underway.