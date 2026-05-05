Minor boy electrocuted in Thane; locals stage protest against power company

Thane: A six-year-old boy died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Tuesday, May 5.

The incident occurred in Srinagar locality on Monday night, following which residents staged a demonstration outside the local police station, demanding action against officials of the power supply company.

The boy stepped out of his house around 10 pm when he came in contact with the live electric wire accidentally and suffered severe shock. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, Srinagar police station‘s senior inspector Gulzarilal Fadtare said.

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After the incident, hundreds of locals gathered outside the police station and staged a demonstration for a few hours, demanding action against officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Police assured them of appropriate action, following which the crowd dispersed, the official said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case of accidental death and were investigating it, the official said.