Minor earthquake recorded in Oman

The earthquake occurred at 11:45 am Omani time.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st January 2025 3:43 pm IST
Representational Image

Muscat: An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded in Dhofar Governorate, Oman, on Wednesday, January 1.

In a post on X, Oman’s Earthquake Monitoring Center (EMC) said that it it monitored “a earthquake in the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands in the Dhofar Governorate with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale at exactly 11:45 in the morning.”

The centre stated that the earthquake was 196 km away from the city of Salalah.

In the Oman, earthquakes typically do not result in any losses, particularly because their epicentre is frequently located far from Omani territory, where the sea plays a significant role in lessening the effects of tremors on the region and the Arabian Gulf nations.

