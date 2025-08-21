Minor earthquake recorded in Oman, no impact in UAE

Muscat: A minor earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Oman’s Madha region in the early hours of Thursday, August 21, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremor struck at 5:13 am at a depth of 5 kilometres. NCM confirmed that it was not felt by residents and had no impact on the neighbouring United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read UAE-based Indian tycoon Yusuff Ali donates Rs 10 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation

سجلت محطات الشبكة الوطنية لرصد الزلازل التابعة لـ "المركز الوطني للأرصاد" هزة بقوة 2.2 درجة في مدحاء – عمان الساعة 05:13، الموافق 21/08/2025 حسب التوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات. — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 21, 2025

Madha, a 75-hectare landlocked exclave of Oman, is surrounded by the emirates of Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The incident follows a series of minor quakes recently reported in the region. On Friday, August 8, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake was felt in Al Sila, while on Tuesday, August 5, a magnitude 2 quake was recorded in Khor Fakkan.