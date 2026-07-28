Minor girl flees gurukul in RTC bus, handed over to parents

Police said the girl was admitted to the gurukul one week ago and was feeling homesick.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Minor girl flees gurukul in RTC bus, handed over to parents
Minor girl flees gurukul in RTC bus, handed over to parents

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana Minority Gurukulam in Patancheru who accidentally boarded the wrong Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus on Tuesday, July 28, was safely sent back to her home, police said.

Police said the girl had boarded the 218 bus from Patancheru with only a Rs 10 note and no footwear. When the conductor asked her for a ticket, she gave him a distressed look.

The conductor and the driver then kept a close eye on her and saw her borrowing a phone from a nearby passenger. Based on the number, the RTC staff discovered that she was a student at the minority gurukul.

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When other passengers realised this, the girl allegedly tried to jump off the bus. Fortunately, she was saved and handed over to Saifabad Police Station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Saifabad Police Station said the girl was admitted to the gurukul one week ago and was feeling homesick. She tried to return home but ended up on the wrong bus. Since she did not want to go back to the gurukul, she was handed over to her mother.

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