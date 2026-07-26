Three minor Hyderabad girls traced in Nagpur after fleeing home

Hyderabad: Three minor girls who had allegedly left their house after being scolded by their parents were rescued from Nagpur, Domalguda Police said on Sunday, July 26.

The three girls include two sisters aged 17 and 16 and their 15-year-old cousin. Their families had migrated from Chhattisgarh in May and had been residing at Fareed Basthi in Domalguda.

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On July 19, their parents noticed that the three girls were missing from the house and registered a complaint with the police. Four special teams were constituted to review the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, which revealed that the girls had travelled to Nagpur after boarding the Dhanapur Express from Secunderabad Railway Station.

They reached Nagpur on July 20 and took a bus to Gadchorli, then to Patanjur village. There they met a good samaritan called Biswajith and stayed at his house for two days. The police successfully traced the girls and brought them back.