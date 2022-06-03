Minor girl rape case: BJP activists storm jubilee hills police station

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Jubilee Hills police station after scores of BJP activists stormed the station premises demanding action against the minor girl’s gang rape case.

Though police had prior information about the proposed protest, the BJP workers barged into the police station in large numbers leaving the police force for surprise.

Alleging the partisan attitude of police for not apprehending the accused persons who are from politically influential families, the BJP workers tried to create a ruckus at the police station upon which extra police forces were pressed into service.

The women BJP leaders too had joined the protest and tension prevailed at the police station.

Two days ago a minor girl was allegedly gang raped a group of give youths among which the sons of an MLA, Chairman Wakf Board and a congress leader.

Later the police arrested the protesting BJP workers and shifted them to another police station.