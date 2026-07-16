Minor violations found at Itihas, Kanchi Cafe during food raids

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) food safety inspection at two restaurants on Thursday, July 16, revealed only minor violations, with both restaurants scoring over 90 per cent in hygiene ratings.

Officials observed several good practices at Itihas Restaurant, located near Nexus Mall in KPHB, including proper segregation of vegetarian, non-vegetarian and raw food items and proper maintenance of records of meat sourced from licensed vendors.

Food handlers were using hairnets and gloves and no stale food, synthetic colours or Ajinomoto was found on the premises. No visible pest infestation or expired food items were found either and the cleaning schedule was maintained properly.

Water testing reports and medical fitness certificates were available, and Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) trained supervisors had been deployed.

Giving the establishment a 94 per cent hygiene rating, CMC officials recommended installing drain traps and conducting random food tests.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection | Itihas Restaurant



Restaurant: Itihas Restaurant

📍 KPHB, Near Nexus Mall

📅 16.07.2026



CMC Food Safety teams inspected Itihas Restaurant and reviewed hygiene, food handling, storage, and compliance practices.



✅ Good Practices Observed

• Food… pic.twitter.com/Wmumoxbh2i — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) July 16, 2026

Kanchi Cafe

Similar good practices were observed at the Nallagandla branch of Kanchi Cafe, with no stale food, synthetic colours, pests or expired items being found on the premises.

Food handlers were using hairnets and gloves, the cleaning schedule was maintained, raw materials were stored on pallets and kitchen chimneys were in a satisfactory condition.

Water testing reports were available and an internal audit system was in place.

However, officials also noted some violations, like corroded chopping boards and unlabeled idli batter, which was later discarded. Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were also not maintained.

The establishment has scored a 92 per cent hygiene rating.