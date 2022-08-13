Minorities barred from voting in constitution of ‘Hindu Rashtra’

A group of 30 Hindu seers and experts prepared the first draft of the constitution for the proposed ‘Hindu Rashtra.’ Haridwar Dharam Sansad seer Anand Swaroop released a preamble for the constitution, which states that minorities, specifically Muslims and Christians, will be barred from voting.

A 32-page draft will be presented during the Prayagraj Dharam Sansad, which is to be held in March 2023 in Sangam city. The first draft outlines the major changes in the field of education defense, law and order, a system of voting, and the rights of the head of state.

Another notable aspect of the draft is that it aims to shift the national capital from New Delhi to Varanasi, and also proposes the establishment of a Parliament of religions in Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi.

According to the proposed constitution, the current parliament will be replaced by a 543-member Dharam Sansad. Gurukuls will replace the education system, and old laws will also be scrapped.

Apart from the aforementioned features, military training would be compulsory for each and every citizen. Agriculture would be completely exempted from taxes. It is to be noted that during the Prayaraj Dharam Sansad in February 2022, a resolution was passed to make India “A Hindu Nation.”

The cover of the draft depicts the map of the proposed “Akhand Bharat” which aims to merge countries that have separated from India.

“There will be an executive system wherein Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains will all get the right to exercise their franchise. People of every caste will have the facility and security to live in the nation,” Swaroop was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The seer further said that Muslims and Christians will have the right to do business and are welcome to stay in the country, however, they will not have the right to vote.

The drafting committee comprises Swami Anand Swaroop, the president of the Shankaracharya Parishad. Apart from Anand Swaroop, Astrologist Kameshwar Upadhyay, Supreme Court senior advocate BN Reddy, defense expert Anand Vardhan, Sanatan Dharma scholar Chandramani Mishra and Dr. Vidya Sagar are part of the group.