Minority man dies in Bangladesh fire; probe underway

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Chanchal Bhowmik.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th January 2026 11:18 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Dhaka: A Hindu man died in a blaze at a car repair workshop in Bangladesh while he was sleeping after an unidentified person was seen lighting a fire outside the premises, police said on Sunday.

However, it was not yet clear whether the incident that took place in Narsingdi district on Friday was intentional or accidental, and an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, police said.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Chanchal Bhowmik, Narsingdi Superintendent of Police Abdullah Al Faruq told PTI.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The incident occurred when he was asleep inside the workshop.

“A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway into the death of Bhowmik,” Faruq said.

He said police obtained video footage from the area showing an unidentified man lighting a fire using straw to keep warm on a winter night, which later spread into the workshop.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“The face of the man is not clear, but the footage shows he remained there for a long time,” Faruq said, adding that efforts are on to identify and trace the person.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Hindu community, including Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council President Bashudeb Dhar, said they are examining the incident and would comment after a thorough review.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th January 2026 11:18 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button