Minor’s kin, cops booked over kidnapping accused custodial death

Pratapgarh: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the father and brother of a minor girl and unidentified police personnel in connection with the death of a 22-year-old kidnapping accused, who allegedly hanged himself in a toilet on the premises of Patti police station in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday, September 22.

The case was registered late Monday night, September 21, on a complaint by Lallu Ram, father of the deceased, Arjun, under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

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Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said Arjun, who was accused of kidnapping a minor, allegedly hanged himself in the toilet on the police station premises on Monday.

Police registered the case against the minor’s father and brother and unidentified police personnel under sections 103(1) (murder) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar suspended station house officer Anand Pal Singh and sub-inspector Omkar Singh, Kumar said.

The district magistrate has also recommended a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Arjun, a resident of Molanapur village, was brought to the police station on August 17 in connection with cases registered against him under BNS sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc), police said.