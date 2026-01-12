Mira Bhayander will turn ‘saffron’ after civic polls: Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that after Mumbai and Thane, the state’s Mira Bhayander city is all set to be painted “saffron” in the upcoming municipal elections.

The Shiv Sena (then undivided) had won the Brihanmumbai and Thane municipal corporation polls in 2017.

Addressing a public meeting following a roadshow here on Sunday, Shinde emphasised the late (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray’s affection for the city, calling Mira Bhayander a “mini India” where Shiv Sena’s strength lies in taking along all communities, including North Indian, Gujarati, and South Indian.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations in the state, inclusing Mumbai, Thane and Mira Bhayander, are scheduled on January 15.

The Shiv Sena and BJP, which are allies in the state Mahayuti government, are fighting against each other in the 95-member Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), located in Thane district.

“Balasahed loved Mira Bhayander. Mumbai is saffron, Thane is saffron and now Mira Bhayander will also be saffron,” Shinde said.

He said the overwhelming turnout was not just a campaign gathering but a “harbinger of victory.” He appealed to the electorate to vote for the Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol on January 15.

“Seeing such a large crowd, the Opposition must have felt a lump in their stomachs. The sand beneath their feet has shifted,” Shinde remarked.

The Shiv Sena has fielded 81 candidates in the MBMC. Expressing confidence in his party’s victory, Shinde said, “81 is our lucky number nine. Making the impossible possible is the identity of Shiv Sena.”

Highlighting the developmental work carried out by the Mahayuti government, he noted that Rs 1,871 crore was provided to the Mira Bhayander city over the last three years.

Shinde also praised the leadership of the state minister and Shiv Sena’s Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik, under whose jurisdiction Mira Bhayander falls.