Mirwaiz allowed to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

After leaving his residence, Mirwaiz reached the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city and offered the congregational Friday prayers there, officials said.

Published: 8th March 2024 3:13 pm IST
Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday allowed to offer congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here after five months, officials said.

“Mirwaiz was allowed to move out of his residence in Nigeen locality of the city here this afternoon,” an official said.

Mirwaiz was first kept under house arrest in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370. While he was released in September last year — after four years — and allowed to pray at the Jamia Masjid for some weeks, he was detained again in the wake of protests against the Israeli action in the Gaza Strip.

Mirwaiz had moved the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court against curbs on his movement.

The court on February 21 gave the “last and final opportunity” to the Union territory administration to file a reply on it.

