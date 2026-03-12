Mirwaiz seeks comprehensive probe into attack on Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah, 88, had a narrow escape when a gunman allegedly opened fire at him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at Greater Kailash.

Farooq Abullah and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Farooq Abullah and Mirwaiz Umar Faruq

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir, on Thursday, March 12, condemned the attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, saying the incident needs to be probed thoroughly.

Abdullah, 88, had a narrow escape when a gunman allegedly opened fire at him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at Greater Kailash on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, was arrested and told police that he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for the past 20 years.

“News about the attempt on Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahibs life at a function in Jammu is concerning and condemnable,” Mirwaiz posted on his X handle.

The religious leaders called for a probe into how the assailant got so close to Abdullah with a loaded weapon.

“Relieved to know that he escaped unhurt. That someone with a loaded weapon got so close and fired at him, needs to be thoroughly probed,” Mirwaiz added.

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
