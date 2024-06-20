‘Mirzapur 3’ trailer promises bigger doses of blood, gore, deceit and drama

Mumbai: The trailer for the upcoming season of the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Mirzapur’ was unveiled on Thursday at a five-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The trailer highlights the battle for control over the Purvanchal region, with the town of Mirzapur as the epicentre of power. It shows Ali Fazal’s character, Guddu, breaking down the statue of Pankaj Tripathi’s character, Kaleen Bhaiyya, at a busy intersection in the titular city as he announces, “Kaleen Bhaiyya gone, Guddu Pandit on.”

The fight becomes fierce, with different contenders eyeing the seat as they play politics and carry out violence to tip the scales in their favour. Like previous seasons, the series this time around is going to have innovative ways of murder and killing as per the trailer.

The show also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Set in India’s hinterland, ‘Mirzapur’ narrates the fictional story of the city of Mirzapur.

Director and Executive Producer Gurmmeet Singh shared: “The first two seasons of ‘Mirzapur’ proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With ‘Mirzapur 3’, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character’s life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur’s throne unfold in the new season.”

He further mentioned, “The stakes have gone notches higher, and the canvas has surely become bigger. After a hiatus of three and a half years, we, just like our viewers, cannot wait for the global premiere of ‘Mirzapur 3’.”

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series is set to stream on Prime Video from July 5.