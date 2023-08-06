Miscreants hurl petrol bombs at mosques in Indore, Faridabad

Two mosques in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were attacked over the past two days. It was alleged that miscreants hurled petrol bombs on the religious structures.

The first incident occurred on Friday, August 4, when three men on a motorbike threw petrol bombs at a mosque in Malharganj area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside the mosque. According to local media reports, Mohammad Imran, a local resident came to offer prayers when he saw broken bottles on its premises. The incident was reported the following day.

The Malharganj police registered a case under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 34 (criminal act involving two or more persons is said to be done in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified miscreants.

Petrol bomb was hurled at a mosque on Friday night in Mukeripura, Indore. pic.twitter.com/7GRbicXUbE — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) August 6, 2023

In the second incident, two persons were arrested for hurling petrol bombs at a mosque in Faridabad’s Kaili village. They have been remanded to six days custody. According to police, the incident occurred on August 3 around midnight.

Patrolling police personnel received information regarding the miscreants who tried to flee after committing the attack. A country-made pistol and revolver, five live cartridges, a sword, and 13 petrol-filled bottles were seized from the two accused.

The accused have been identified as Ravi and Pravesh, residents of Asavati village in Palwal district.