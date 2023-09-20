Miscreants posing as RSS activists rob beef in Bengaluru, 4 arrested

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have arrested four persons in connection with robbing beef and kidnapping by claiming themselves to be activists of RSS, police said on Wednesday.

A case was lodged in this regard with Audugodi police station in Bengaluru. The police have arrested beef seller Mohammad and his three associates in this connection.

According to police, the incident took place on September 10. One Javed was transporting beef from Ramanagara to Tilaknagar in Bengaluru. Javed was supposed to deliver beef to various shops including the one run by the accused Mohammad.

Three associates of Mohammad had waylaid the vehicle near Mico Layout signal in Bengaluru, claiming themselves as RSS activists. The accused had kidnapped Javed along with the vehicle.

They demanded Rs 1 lakh for the release of Javed and later took Rs 10,000 and released him. The accused told Javed to collect the vehicle from a different spot. Though the vehicle was found, the beef had disappeared.

Javed had lodged a police complaint in this regard. The Audugodi police, who took up the investigation, tracked down the accused and cracked the case. During the police grilling, the accused had revealed that they had carried out the crime as per the instructions of Mohammad. Further investigation is underway.