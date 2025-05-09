Miss World 2025: Charminar, Laad Bazaar to witness glamorous Heritage Walk

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar and the historic Laad Bazaar will take center stage during the Miss World 2025 celebrations, bringing global attention to the city’s rich heritage.

As part of the event, a Heritage Walk will be held in the Old City on the evening of May 13. Over 120 Miss World contestants from countries such as India, the USA, Venezuela, South Africa, Canada, Guadeloupe, Gibraltar, Martinique, and Curacao will participate in the walk, experiencing the culture, history, and diversity of Hyderabad firsthand.

The walk will highlight Charminar, built in 1591 and a strong contender for UNESCO World Heritage status, and Laad Bazaar, known for its 400-year-old tradition of selling bangles, pearls, perfumes, and Islamic handicrafts.

The event will be broadcast live in over 150 countries, offering a global audience a glimpse of Hyderabad’s charm. It is also expected to boost tourism in the city, aligning with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision to promote Telangana internationally.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 72nd edition of Miss World are in full swing at Gachibowli Stadium, where over 109 contestants have begun rehearsals for the grand opening on May 10. Participants are practicing stage walks, cultural routines, and choreographed entries. The stadium is fully equipped with enhanced security, designated media and VIP zones, and fire safety systems to host the prestigious event.