Miss World 2025 grand finale: Over 7000 register to attend the event

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 event in Hyderabad has drawn massive public interest, with more than 7,000 people registering through the Telangana Tourism website to attend the international event. However, officials have confirmed that only 1,000 registered participants will be allowed entry to the Grand Finale on May 31 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

The Government of Telangana has extended strong support to the event, inviting the public to be part of five major programs, including the Opening Ceremony, Sports Finale, Head-to-Head Challenge, Talent Final, Fashion Finale, and the Beauty with a Purpose Gala.

Students from Gurukul schools also attended the Talent Final held at Shilpakala Vedika, showcasing the state’s inclusive approach.

Due to the overwhelming response, the tourism website planned for Miss World registrations has remained closed and could not reopen as initially scheduled. Many who registered have not received confirmation emails because of the large volume of responses. Only those with confirmed emails will be able to collect free entry passes.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, stated that over 3,000 people have already attended various events held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Shilpakala Vedika, and Trident Hyderabad. He added that for the finale, attendance will be restricted to 1,000 registered individuals to ensure a secure and well-managed experience.