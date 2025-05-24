Hyderabad: The Miss World pageant, often called a global celebration of beauty and purpose, has beenrocked by a shocking scandal. Miss World 2025 is being held this year in Hyderabad, Telangana,promising elegance, charity, and international culture. But behind the glitz, something went terribly wrong.

In a jaw-dropping move, Miss England 2024, Milla Magee, has quit the competition halfway, becoming the first Miss England ever to walk away in the pageant’s 74-year history. And her reasons are turning the spotlight away from the crowns—and onto the cracks in the system.

“I Felt Like a Prostitute”

Milla, a 24-year-old lifeguard and plus-size campaigner from Cornwall, didn’t hold back in her explosive interview with The Sun. “I felt like a prostitute,” she said bluntly. “We had to sit like performing monkeys. I didn’t come here to be farmed out for entertainment.”

She revealed that contestants were paraded in front of wealthy male sponsors, expected to dress in ball gowns from morning to night—even at breakfast—and told to wear makeup 24/7. “We were paired up, two girls to each table of six men. We were expected to sit with them for the whole evening and entertain them,” she said. “It felt so wrong.”

Milla entered Miss World with the hope of promoting good causes like her CPR awareness campaign, backed by Prince William. But what she found was far from inspiring. “The point was to do good, promote change, and make a difference. But it became obvious that just wasn’t going to happen.”

She added, “It’s stuck in the past. All the crowns and sashes in the world mean nothing compared to using your voice to make a real difference.”

Miss World claims to be about “beauty with a purpose”—but Milla says it’s just old-fashioned pageantry hiding behind modern slogans. “I felt pressure to conform. But after a while I thought, ‘this is ridiculous.’ I stopped wearing makeup, dressed normally, and still they didn’t care about what I stood for.”

A Big International Celebration in India

The Miss World competition is one of the most famous beauty contests in the world. It started in 1951 and is known for celebrating not just beauty, but also good causes. This year, Miss World 2025 is happening in Hyderabad, Telangana, from May 7 to May 31. Over 100 women from different countries are competing. The event includes talent shows, charity presentations, and tours showing off India’s culture. The big finale will be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre on May 31.

After Milla stepped down, Miss Liverpool—Charlotte Grant—was chosen to represent England in the final.