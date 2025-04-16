Miss World contestants to visit Pochampally to witness Telangana handlooms

Hyderabad: The contestants from across the globe participating in the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad will be taken on an immersive experiential tour of Pochampally to explore the intricate artistry of Telangana’s handloom weaves.

The idea is to showcase Telangana’s rich cultural tapestry and world-famous handloom heritage to a global audience.

The initiative aims to highlight the state’s centuries-old textile traditions, renowned for their vibrant patterns and sustainable craftsmanship.

The highlight of the Miss World pageant will be a grand fashion show featuring Telangana’s iconic handlooms, blending tradition with contemporary elegance.

The event will also feature captivating Telangana’s folk and cultural performances, including the dynamic Chindu Yakshaganam, the soulful Kinnera, and the rhythmic Rinja musical performances, offering a glimpse into the state’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Tourism secretary Smita Sabharwal, on Wednesday, April 16, visited the renowned Pochampally handloom village to oversee the preparations for the upcoming Miss World pageant, scheduled to be held in May.

The contestants will be taken on a tour to Pochampally on May 15.

“We are thrilled to host the Miss World contestants and present Telangana’s unique handloom legacy and cultural richness on a global stage,” said Smita Sabharwal.

“This event is a celebration of our artisans’ craftsmanship and the timeless traditions that define Telangana’s identity,” she added.