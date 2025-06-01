Miss World winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri loves Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Mumbai: Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who has been crowned as the winner of the 72nd Miss World Pageant, revealed that she loved watching Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. She also expressed her admiration for former Miss Worlds Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chillar.

Talking about her favourite Indian Miss World, Chuangsri told IANS: “That’s a tough one! I actually met one of my favorites today—Manushi Chhillar. I also truly admire Priyanka Chopra. I love both of them so much.”

She went on to speak about Bollywood actresses and Indian films she loves.

“I know Alia Bhatt! I saw her in Gangubai Kathiawadi—oh my God, I loved it. It was so inspiring. I also know Baahubali! I haven’t watched it yet, but I’ve been to Ramoji Film City, and I promised myself I’d watch it after the competition. So next time we meet, I’ll give you my review,” she said.

After being crowned, the beauty queen called it the “best day” of her life.

“It marks a huge milestone—not just for me personally, but also for my “Beauty with a Purpose” project and the people of Thailand. I’m incredibly proud, especially now that Thailand is recognized on the Miss World stage.”

“This is our very first Miss World crown, and we’ve waited more than seventy years for it. I truly believe my people are as proud as I am.”

She said she worked very hard to win.

“I wouldn’t say it was difficult in a negative way, because when something really matters to your heart, the effort becomes meaningful. But yes, honestly, it wasn’t easy to win a title like Miss World. That’s why this victory means so much, especially being the first crown for Thailand.”

During her stay in India, did she get to try any Indian food or cultural attire, Chuangsri said: “Yes, I did! I tried wearing a saree and also enjoyed some Indian cuisine—it was wonderful.”

Now that you’ve won, the challenge is often in sustaining that success, what are her plans ahead: “That’s something people often think about—how to maintain fame or success with only one year in your reign. But I believe it’s not just about that one year. It’s about the impact you make.”

“If you create something meaningful, something that touches lives, then your legacy remains long after you pass the crown. For me, that is the true definition of success.”

Asked if she sees any similarities between the Thai and Indian film industries, the beauty queen nodded her head and said yes.

“The Thai film industry is also very big. Thai people love movies and TV series, and our crews—actors, actresses, behind-the-scenes professionals—are very talented. We hope to produce even more high-quality content for the world to enjoy,” she said.

She is now considering acting in Thai dramas or Hindi series.

“Of course! I grew up watching Thai dramas—they’re very close to my heart. It would be a wonderful opportunity to be a part of that world, whether it’s Thai or Hindi content,” she said.