Missing Durga puja food? 10 must-visit Bengali eateries in Hyderabad

Durga Puja is more than a festival for Bengalis. It is a celebration of traditions, family, pandal hopping and, of course, food. From khichuri and labra to fish curry, luchi and sweets, food makes the celebrations special.

If you are missing the festive flavours of Bengal, here are 10 eateries to explore in Hyderabad.

1. Oh! Calcutta

Location: Begumpet, Hyderabad

Oh! Calcutta is a fine-dining destination for traditional Bengali cuisine. Its specialities include Bhapa Hilsa, fish steamed with mustard, and Daab Chingri, prawns cooked with coconut and spices.

Kosha Mangsho, a slow-cooked mutton preparation, is another classic worth exploring.

2. Sorshe

Location: Paradigm SSS Square, opposite Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur

Named after mustard, an essential ingredient in Bengali cooking, Sorshe celebrates regional flavours through traditional preparations. Mustard-based fish dishes, Bengali-style curries and meat preparations make it an option for those looking for a Bengali dining experience.

3. Amantran Bengali Restaurant

Location: Domalguda, opposite Indira Park

Amantran is a budget-friendly option for Bengali meals. Its food offerings include fish thalis, chicken meals and familiar Kolkata-style preparations. It is worth exploring for those who prefer simple, comforting regional food.

4. Kolkata Food Plaza

Location: HUDA Techno Enclave, near Raidurg Metro Station, Madhapur

Kolkata Food Plaza offers Bengali food alongside other Indian and Indo-Chinese dishes. Kolkata-style biryani, fish curries and traditional meal combinations make it an option for those craving eastern Indian flavours around Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

5. Bengali Rannaghor

Location: Marthanda Nagar, Hafeezpet

The name means Bengali kitchen, bringing to mind the comfort of home-cooked meals. Its menu includes Bengali-style chicken and mutton preparations, including Kosha and traditional meat curries, for those seeking familiar regional flavours.

6. Bonedi House

Location: Plot No. 6, JPN Nagar, Miyapur, Hyderabad

Bonedi House is another option for Bengali food lovers in Hyderabad. Its menu features distinctive dishes such as Bhetkir Gopon Bilash, a fish-based appetiser, and Chhana Koraisutir Chop, a Bengali-style snack made with cottage cheese and green peas. The restaurant also offers biryani with chicken and mutton, making it worth exploring for those craving Bengali-inspired flavours.

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7. Aha! Baangali

Location: Raichandani Business Bay, Gandipet Main Road, Kokapet

Aha! Baangali offers Bengali cuisine, seafood and desserts. Dishes featuring prawns, fish and poppy seeds reflect the variety of Bengali cooking, making it worth exploring beyond the usual fish curry and rice.

8. Nimantran

Location: PGR Nagar, Gachibowli

Serving Bengali and Odia cuisine, Nimantran is an option for those seeking simple regional meals. Its food offerings draw from eastern India’s culinary traditions, including rice-based meals and traditional curries.

9. United Tastes of Calcutta

Location: Raghavendra Colony, Gachibowli

This eatery is worth checking out for Kolkata-style street food. Fish chops, fish kachori and egg rolls feature among its offerings, making it an option for those craving snacks associated with Kolkata’s bustling food culture.

10. Park Street Kolkatta

Location: Kondapur, Hyderabad

Park Street Kolkatta offers Kolkata-inspired snacks and rolls alongside other dishes. Kathi rolls and Mughlai paratha are options for those looking to explore the city’s popular street-food traditions.

A taste of Bengal in Hyderabad

If you miss Durga Puja food back in Bengal, these eateries offer a starting point for exploring familiar flavours in Hyderabad. Confirm current prices and menu availability before visiting, as listings can change.