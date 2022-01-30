Missing girl found dead in Mathura

Published: 30th January 2022
Mathura: A 17-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Friday evening, was found dead in a vacant plot near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Mathura’s Jaant area.

The body was found on Saturday. The police suspect that she was strangled to death.

According to reports, the girl had gone to get ‘prasad ‘from a nearby temple, where ‘Bhagwat Katha’ was being held. When she did not return, her parents started searching for her but failed to locate her. Later her body was found in the vacant plot.

Police said she had head injuries and scratch marks on her neck, indicating that she was strangled to death.

However, her post-mortem report was awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Superintendent of Police (city), M P .Singh, said, “One person who was known to the girl has been detained for questioning. Further probe is on.”

