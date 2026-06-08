Missing Hyderabad BTech student found dead in Prakasam district

Hyderabad: A missing person case registered at Kachiguda Police Station has taken a tragic turn after a body recovered in Prakasam district was identified as that of a missing BTech student from Hyderabad.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Ankam Rajeswar, a resident of Jagtial district, regarding the missing of his son, Ankam Rahul.

Rahul was a BTech student and was staying at Lakshmikala Boys Hostel in Saidabad.

Hyderabad student missing since May 27

According to the complaint, Rahul was last seen on May 27 at Kachiguda Tourist Junction. He had arrived there on a friend’s motorcycle and got down before leaving the area.

He reportedly told his friend that he was going out with some other friends. After that, he went missing.

Based on the complaint, Kachiguda Police registered a missing person case and started an investigation.

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Investigation leads to Prakasam district

During the investigation, police examined various leads to trace the missing student.

On the night of June 7, it came to light that an unidentified body had been recovered from a well on May 30 within the limits of Singarayakonda Police Station in Prakasam district.

Police verified the personal belongings and other articles found with the deceased and found that they matched the details of Ankam Rahul.

The information was subsequently communicated to Rahul’s family members.

Officials said that DNA verification has yet to be completed.