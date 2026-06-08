Thousands reach Hyderabad’s Exhibition Grounds for fish prasadam

To facilitate the distribution, the Fisheries Department has arranged around 1.4 lakh murrel fish seed.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 1:09 pm IST|   Updated: 8th June 2026 1:13 pm IST
A busy outdoor gathering with diverse people sitting on the ground, some engaging in conversations, under.
Thousands reach Hyderabad's Exhibition Grounds for fish prasadam

Hyderabad: Thousands of people from different parts of the country have reached the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, Hyderabad, to take part in the annual fish prasadam distribution held on the occasion of Mrigasira Karthi.

The distribution started at 9 pm on June 8 and will continue until 9 pm on June 9.

The Bathini family is administering the fish prasadam free of cost to people suffering from asthma. The prasadam includes a herbal paste that is given along with a live fish.

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1.4 lakh fish seed ready for prasadam at Hyderabad’s Exhibition Grounds

To facilitate the distribution, the Fisheries Department has arranged around 1.4 lakh murrel fish seed.

Crowd of people at an outdoor event with banners and trees, showcasing community gathering and public eng.
Fish prasadam event
Fish prasadam at Hyderabad's Exhibition Grounds
Fish prasadam event
Fish prasadam at Hyderabad's Exhibition Grounds
Fish prasadam event
Fish prasadam at Hyderabad's Exhibition Grounds
Fish prasadam event

Every year, the fish prasadam event attracts a large number of visitors who travel to Hyderabad’s Exhibition Grounds.

Security, traffic arrangements

The Hyderabad Police have made extensive arrangements at the venue to ensure smooth distribution and crowd management.

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A sufficient number of police personnel have been deployed at the Exhibition Grounds to maintain order and ensure that people follow the queue system.

The Traffic Police have also implemented traffic regulations and diversions around the area to prevent congestion and avoid inconvenience to visitors.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 1:09 pm IST|   Updated: 8th June 2026 1:13 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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