Missing nephew of Karnataka BJP MLA found dead

Davanagere: Karnataka Police recovered the decomposed body of the nephew of BJP MLA and former minister M.P. Renukacharya on Thursday from Tunga Canal in Davanagere district, five days after he went missing.

The police stated that the death has remained a mystery as they are not able to arrive at conclusion that whether it is a suicide, murder, or kidnap and murder.

24-year-old Chandrashekar had gone missing on Sunday. It was suspected that he was kidnapped. The police had found deceased Chandrashekar’s car inside the canal. After lifting the car with the crane, the decomposed body of the young man was found.

The body was found near Kadakatte village in Honnali taluk of Davanagere district. The spot is close to the state highway between Nyamati town and Honnali town. It is also suspected that the car has breached the wall of the canal and fell into it. As the canal is 20 feet deep, no one saw the car. It is also suspected that the incident had happened on the night of October 30.

Police sources explained that Chandrashekar’s body was found at the back seat. The airbags of the car have opened and police are investigating who was with the deceased when the incident happened.

Channagiri BJP MLA, Madalu Virupakshappa, has told the media that it is not just an accident. “There is no chance of a car getting into the canal even if a speedy car hits the wall. There seems to be a conspiracy behind it. I have also seen the spot but it is not accident prone. I have faith in the police and the truth will come out in the investigation,” he added.

Chandrashekar had left home on Sunday at 11 a.m. and had met spiritual leader Vinay Guruji in Gowri Gadde of Shivamogga district. While returning home, he had gone missing. His mobile phone was found to be switched off at Honnali town Junction at about 11.30 p.m. and it is not tracked yet. Further investigation is on.