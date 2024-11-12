Mithun Chakraborty campaigns for BJP in Jharkhand

Chakraborty then went to Dahigora Circus Maidan in Ghatsila where he briefly addressed a rally in favour of BJP candidate Babulal Soren.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th November 2024 9:36 am IST
Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata (Source: PTI)

Jamshedpur: Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district on Monday.

He campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, the wife of former CM Arjun Munda, in the Potka constituency.

A large crowd, which included a significant number of women, gathered to have a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar as the roadshow covered the Gopalpur, Rakhamines and Jadugora areas.

Also Read
Jharkhand: Congress is against reservation, says PM Modi

The BJP has pitted Meera Munda against incumbent JMM MLA Sanjeev Sardar in the Potka seat.

Chakraborty then went to Dahigora Circus Maidan in Ghatsila where he briefly addressed a rally in favour of BJP candidate Babulal Soren.

Babulal Soren is the son of ex-CM Champai Soren.

“Despite my fractured hand, I have come here for your love and affection. However, I could not spend much time here,” he said.

Chakraborty promised to visit the area again if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

“If you want a miracle to happen, vote for BJP,” he told the rally.

Polling for the 81-member assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th November 2024 9:36 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button