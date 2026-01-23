MJPTBCWREIS signs MoU with Nirmaan organisation

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nirmaan Organisation, a reputed non-profit organisation, with the objective of strengthening educational, skill development, and holistic student support initiatives.

The MoU was formally signed by B Saidulu, IFS, Secretary, MJPTBCWREIS, on behalf of the Society, and representatives of Nirmaan Organisation. Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to work jointly on programs that enhance academic outcomes, employability skills, leadership development, and overall well-being of students studying in MJPTBCWREIS institutions.

Nirmaan Organisation is a non-profit entity founded in 2005 by students of BITS Pilani. Over the past two decades, it has grown into a nationally recognized organisation working in the areas of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Health and Mental Well-being, Rural Development, Environment, Disaster Relief, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), and Social Leadership. Nirmaan has impacted over 5 million beneficiaries across 26 states of India, supported by more than 650 full-time employees and a strong volunteer network of over 10,000 members. The organisation implements 24 flagship programs in partnership with over 200 corporate, government, and philanthropic organisations, benefiting children, women, youth, persons with disabilities, LGBTQ+ communities, and farmers.

On the occasion, Mayur Patnala, Founder and Global CEO of Nirmaan Organisation, and Smt. Anuradha Pulla, Chief Operating Officer, expressed their happiness over signing the MoU with MJPTBCWREIS and reaffirmed Nirmaan’s commitment to supporting students from disadvantaged backgrounds through structured and sustainable interventions.

The MoU signing event was also attended by Shanth Kumar Chilumula, Vice President, Dr Suchitra, DL in Commerce, and Ushakar Keerthi, Senior Manager – Government Partnerships, Nirmaan Organisation.

The partnership is expected to create meaningful opportunities for students of MJPTBCWREIS by leveraging Nirmaan’s expertise, programmatic experience, and strong implementation framework, thereby contributing to their academic excellence, personal growth, and future employability.