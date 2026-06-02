MK Stalin’s wife visits Nimishamba shrine in Karnataka

Mandya: Durga Stalin, wife of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, paid a visit to the famous Sri Nimishamba Temple in Mandya district and performed special religious rituals on the occasion of the full moon.

The temple, located at Ganjam near Srirangapatna, is one of the most revered Shakti shrines in Karnataka and attracts thousands of devotees throughout the year. Durga Stalin visited the temple with her family members and sought the blessings of Goddess Nimishamba.

She offered traditional items, including a silk saree, flowers, fruits, coconuts and bangles to the deity. She also performed “Udi Seve,” a ritual considered significant among devotees of the goddess. Sources said she remained at the temple for around half an hour and actively participated in the special prayers.

Chief priest Suryanarayana Bhat conducted the rituals, including Kumkumarchane and Durga Saptashati recitation, followed by Maha Mangalarati. Durga Stalin later received sacred prasada and blessings from the temple priests.

She also visited the nearby Anjaneya Swamy shrine and spent time in quiet meditation within the temple premises.

The visit comes at a time when political discussions in Tamil Nadu continue to revolve around comments made by her son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, regarding Sanatana Dharma. While those remarks have triggered widespread debate, Durga Stalin’s temple visit has been viewed as a personal act of faith and devotion.

Her appearance at the historic shrine drew attention from devotees and visitors, adding significance to the temple’s full moon celebrations.