MLA Arekapudi Gandhi summoned by ED in Sahiti Infratech fraud

ED is examining an alleged transfer of Rs 2.1 crore from Sahiti Infratech to Gandhi.

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Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi
Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi

Hyderabad: Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe involving Sahiti Infratech Ventures India Pvt Ltd.

The MLA has been asked to appear for questioning on September 27.

According to local reports, the ED is examining an alleged transfer of Rs 2.1 crore from Sahiti Infratech to Gandhi and is seeking to determine whether these transactions are backed by legitimate business dealings.

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Gandhi is one of the 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who allegedly jumped ship to Congress after the Assembly elections. He was given a clean chit by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in December 2025, citing a lack of evidence of his defection.

ED is looking into a Rs 842 crore fraud involving Sahiti Infratech. The realty firm is accused of collecting money from homebuyers but failing to deliver projects on schedule. Several cases had been filed against the company with Telangana Police, which now form the basis of the agency’s inquiry.

The company allegedly collected money through prelaunch offers before routing it to accounts of its promoters and their relatives. Some of this money was allegedly used to acquire properties in the names of associates. 

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So far, 56 bank accounts have been frozen, and assets worth Rs 173.6 crore have been attached.

B Lakshminarayana, the company’s Managing Director and the prime accused, was arrested in September 2024. Former director Sandu Purnachandra Rao was arrested last year.

Actor Jagapathi Babu, who featured in the company’s promotional campaigns, was earlier questioned by the ED.

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