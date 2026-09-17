MLA escapes fire accident after power bank explodes in car

Hyderabad: Dornakal MLA Ram Chandra Naik escaped without injuries after a power bank allegedly exploded inside his vehicle on Thursday, September 17, when he was travelling to Mahabubabad to attend the Telangana Liberation Day flag-hoisting programme.
The incident took place near Chintapalli village.
The vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries in the incident, as the explosion reportedly caused a fire inside the cabin of the car.
Following the incident, Naik continued his journey to Mahabubabad in another vehicle to attend the programme.