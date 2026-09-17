MLA escapes fire accident after power bank explodes in car

The vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Dornakal MLA escapes car fire after power bank explodes
Dornakal MLA escapes car fire after power bank explodes

Hyderabad: Dornakal MLA Ram Chandra Naik escaped without injuries after a power bank allegedly exploded inside his vehicle on Thursday, September 17, when he was travelling to Mahabubabad to attend the Telangana Liberation Day flag-hoisting programme.

The incident took place near Chintapalli village.

The vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries in the incident, as the explosion reportedly caused a fire inside the cabin of the car.

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Following the incident, Naik continued his journey to Mahabubabad in another vehicle to attend the programme.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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