MLA escapes fire accident after power bank explodes in car

Hyderabad: Dornakal MLA Ram Chandra Naik escaped without injuries after a power bank allegedly exploded inside his vehicle on Thursday, September 17, when he was travelling to Mahabubabad to attend the Telangana Liberation Day flag-hoisting programme.

The incident took place near Chintapalli village.

Dornakal MLA Ramachandru Naik narrowly escaped a mishap after a power bank exploded inside his vehicle near Chintapalli village in Mahabubabad district.



The explosion triggered a fire in the cabin, leaving the driver with minor injuries. Security personnel quickly responded,… pic.twitter.com/zp7UboBNCN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 17, 2026

The vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries in the incident, as the explosion reportedly caused a fire inside the cabin of the car.

Following the incident, Naik continued his journey to Mahabubabad in another vehicle to attend the programme.