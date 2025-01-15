MLC Amer Ali Khan distributes financial aid to Jainoor riot victims

Hyderabad: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amer Ali Khan visited the riot-affected area of Jainoor Mandal today. He inspected the damaged Jama Masjid and Madrasa Arabia Kashif-ul-Uloom, which were vandalized during the violence.

During his visit, he met with the Muslim victims, listened to their grievances, and provided financial assistance of Rs.50,000 each to 10 affected families along with Ali bin Ibrahim Maskati. He also assured that a representative would visit Jainoor on January 18 to distribute further financial aid to other victims.

Local residents expressed their disappointment, stating that the government has not provided any financial assistance even after four months. They also voiced concerns that while the Chief Minister has met the tribal community twice and promised to address their demands, he has not yet met the affected Muslims of Jainoor.

Many victims, especially small business owners, are struggling to rebuild their livelihoods due to the lack of government support. Amer Ali Khan assured them that he would raise their concerns with the government and work towards securing justice for them. He also promised to urge the Chief Minister to meet the Muslim victims of Jainoor.

His visit brought hope to the affected families, with many appreciating his long journey to support them. He was accompanied by Younis Akbani, Masood, Abu Talib, Faizuddin Mumtaz Bayabani, Abdul Qadeer, Mubeen, Abdul Qawi, Syed Imran, and others.