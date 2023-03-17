Telangana MLC polls: Amit Shah expresses happiness at AVN Reddy’s win

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today expressed his happiness at the victory of BJP-supported Hyderabad- Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy teachers MLC candidate AVN Reddy in the just concluded MLC elections.

In a tweet, he congratulated AVN Reddy and state BJP leaders and workers, who worked hard for the victory of the MLC candidate. He said that the victory of the MLC was an indication that the people of Telangana were ‘vexed’ with the ‘corrupt’ rule of the BRS party-led state government and added that they aspired to see the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulations to Shri AVN Reddy,@bandisanjay_bjp and @BJP4Telangana for the historic victory in Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyd Teachers' MLC polls.



This victory shows that Telangana people are fed up with corruption and want a pro-poor, transparent govt under Modi Ji's leadership. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2023

The MLC elections were held on the 13th of this month and the results were declared on Thursday by the election commission.