Telangana MLC polls: Amit Shah expresses happiness at AVN Reddy’s win

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today expressed his happiness at the victory of BJP-supported Hyderabad- Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy teachers MLC candidate AVN Reddy in the just concluded MLC elections.
In a tweet, he congratulated AVN Reddy and state BJP leaders and workers, who worked hard for the victory of the MLC candidate. He said that the victory of the MLC was an indication that the people of Telangana were ‘vexed’ with the ‘corrupt’ rule of the BRS party-led state government and added that they aspired to see the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The MLC elections were held on the 13th of this month and the results were declared on Thursday by the election commission.